(L-R) Xavier, Lily and Kade found a buttercup while hiking above Morrissey Creek Road Saturday,March 5. Photo courtesy of Amanda Rose

Grand Forks kids find buttercups on Saturday hikes

Old Man Winter shivers as Spring Equinox fast approaches

Spring is fast on its way to Grand Forks, where children turned up the first buttercups of the season in separate hiking parties last weekend.

A little girl points to a solitary buttercup somewhere above Morrissey Creek Road Saturday, March 5. Photo courtesy of Rena Orioli.

The yellow flowers were spotted atop Morrissey Creek Road, still partly covered in snow when Xavier, Lily and Kade made their discovery Saturday, March 5.

A second patch was meanwhile found by three other kids exploring the same area, according to photos sent to The Gazette.

Last weekend’s finds came closely on the heels of the first pussy willows of the season found by Mason and Dayton the weekend before.

The Spring Equinox will banish Old Man Winter on Sunday, March, 20.

 

