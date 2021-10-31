IN PHOTOS: Grand Forks’ haunted maze thrills boys and girls, adults

(L-R) Little hellions Buck McIver, Jake Katasonoff and Alexi Pankoff were creepily costumed when they took on the Haunted Cedar Maze Friday, Oct. 29. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (L-R) Starla lights up the spook-tacular cabin a scream’s distance away from the Haunted Cedar Maze. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Emily Hood was the only one to frighten The Gazette’s Laurie Tritschler as he struggled to find his way through the maze. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (L-R) Dan and Danny Macmaster, Julie Churisoff and Ellie Macmaster pose for a sc Marty Thomas takes a well-deserved break from Friday night’s fun at the Haunted Cedar Maze. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Danna O’Donnell shoots a deathly stare at the camera ahead of Les Folles Jambettes’ dance performance Friday, Oct. 29. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A rural Grand Forks family raised $1,000 for their grandson’s minor hockey team over the Halloween weekend.

The money came from ticket sales at Marty and Marlene Thomas’s annual haunted cedar maze, a Halloween favourite at 460 Starchuk Rd for the past six years, with the notable exception of 2020.

READ MORE: Grand Forks couple to stage Halloween parade

READ MORE: Candy cane maze open in rural Grand Forks

A steady stream of costumed kids and their parents came to enjoy dance performances by Grand Forks’ Can Can troupe, Les Folles Jambettes, and Dazzle Dance Studio on Friday and Saturday evenings, Oct. 29-30. Adults enjoyed a fireside beverage or two, while intrepid kids made their way through the maze itself.

Thirteen-year-old Raven Roy, pictured at the Thomas’s haunted bar, said she was dressing up as a “holy executioner” for Halloween. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Screams could be overheard over a roaring chainsaw, expertly wielded by a plaid rendition of Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees.

“Some of the kids broke down crying after struggling in there for a while,” Marlene said, promising in her next breath that the evergreen labyrinth will be recast as a much tamer candy cane maze over Christmas.

“I want them to know there’s still some good in there — it’s not just scary,” she joked.

If getting hopelessly lost in a forest of fear was too much for some children, plenty more went for the winding thrills like they were going out of style.

Speaking to The Gazette Friday night, 11-year-old Leif Morris said his favourite part of Halloween is “scaring people.” The cedar maze had easily been the scariest part of the show, but Morris and his friend Ethan Morin, 10, made it out on their own.

(L-R) Leif Morris, 11, and Ethan Morin, 10, said the Thomas’s haunted maze was scary, but not too scary. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Sipping hot chocolate on a picnic bench nearby, Walter and Bobby Lewis, six and eight, said they always look forward to the “the scary parts” of trick-or-treating. Both readily agreed “the guy with the chainsaw” had been the freakiest part of their evening.

The Thomas’s grandson, eight-year-old Knox Koftinow, said he plays hockey for the Grizzlies, Grand Forks Minor Hockey Association’s novice team for under-nines.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksHalloween