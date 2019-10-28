A sunny day full of treats and visitors made for the perfect opportunity to bask in the sun and get neck scratches for the goats at the Pumpkin Fest petting zoo.

Grand Forks Halloween party continues this week

Fireworks, a bonfire, haunted mazes and escapes rooms await

Halloween festivities started nearly a week early this year in Grand Forks, when events kicked off on Saturday.

Families looking to get in a full day of pumpkins and poltergeists attended Jerseyland’s first annual Pumpkin Fest, which featured food, vendors, entertainment and a petting zoo.

The party moved downtown, where the Gem Theatre hosted a matinée Halloween movie before the Monster Bash got going in the street. After the sun went down, it was time to for the ghosts to come out to the Freaker’s Ball, held at the Masonic Lodge.

Halloween fun continues Thursday, trick-or-treating gets going in the evening, when the River Valley Community Church will welcome families into their Marvel-themed superhero city, complete with a Hulk smash zone during their 7th annual Halloween open house, which will run from 6 to 8 p.m.

The fireworks and Rotary Club bonfire, complete with free kettle corn for kids and hot chocolate by-donate will light up Angus MacDonald Park, with fireworks kicking off at 8 p.m.

On Friday, local band the Tokanees will be hosting a Halloween Party and Escape Room fundraiser at 6100 Spencer Road, complete with a costume contest and a Halloween food contest too. Meanwhile, a haunted maze is set up to go on Starchuk Road.

Beware of trick-or-treaters

Drivers are reminded to be mindful of trick-or-treaters who will be pounding the pavement on Thursday evening.

Students from Hutton Elementary will also be trick-or-treating for cans and non-perishables for the food bank and are hoping that homes will have a can or two by the door as well.

 

Pumpkin Fest’s Autumn Princess shepherds a visitor around the petting zoo at Jerseyland on Saturday.

The River Valley Community Church is set to welcome visitors on the evening of Halloween to their Marvel superhero-themed city display, which takes up all of the main floor and basement. The project has been in the works since July, and features a hulk smash zone for kids, as well as target practice and silly string. The walk-through event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks firefighters’ uniforms conveniently doubled as realistic and insulating Halloween costumes on Saturday, when volunteer members served up hot dogs at the Monster Bash. (Jensen Edwards/Grand Forks Gazette)

Weather balloon from California rescued near Campbell River

