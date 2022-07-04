Grand Forks Food bank keeps kids fed all summer long

The “After the Bell” program provides healthy foods to children during the summer

The Boundary Community Food Bank in Grand Forks recently received a donation from Canada Food Banks.

This donation is part of a program called After the Bell, designed to deliver nutrition to children in need.

Food bank coordinator Lynda Hynes explained that many children rely on breakfast programs at school to stay fed. When the school year ends these kids often go hungry.

The program provides children with healthy foods throughout the summer.

Seventy local kids will receive one food pack a week. Each food pack includes a variety of healthy snacks and foods.

Three dollars worth of produce is also provided.

Hynes noted that the food packs include options kids might not normally try, so it allows children to explore new, healthy choices.

This program begins in July and lasts until school starts in September.

It is the third year that the Boundary Community Food Bank has received this donation.

This program allows kids from families that rely on the food bank to get their own snacks, said Hynes.

“Kids love getting these food packs,” Hynes said. “It’s kinda cool, because it’s their stuff. It’s not mom’s stuff, it’s the kid’s stuff.”

