From the left: Dep. Fire Chiefs Rich Piché and Stephane Dionne and Chief George Seigler want interested volunteers to join Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s “Firefighter For a Night” on Wednesday, April 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

From the left: Dep. Fire Chiefs Rich Piché and Stephane Dionne and Chief George Seigler want interested volunteers to join Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s “Firefighter For a Night” on Wednesday, April 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks fire department wants more volunteers

Fire Chief George Seigler said many people are too quick to doubt their readiness to join

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is looking to add community-minded volunteers to its roster.

Anyone looking to join is asked to come to the firehall’s “Firefighter For a Night” event at 7214 2nd St, between 7 and 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 24.

WATCH: Grand Forks Fire/Rescue brings home new engine

READ MORE: Boundary Fire Chiefs given top honour for fire service

“There’s a lot of people out there who think they can’t do it, when the reality is, they can,” Fire Chief George Seigler told The Gazette.

The department currently boasts 37 active members, including four women. Seigler said he and deputy chiefs Rich Piché and Stephane Dionne want to swell their ranks to around 50, adding that they hope to double women volunteers.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue offers health and dental coverage to volunteers who stay with their “second family” at the station. The department provides expert training and officer experience to recruits who commit to 70 per cent of practices and 30 per cent of call outs.

“We’re looking for people who are driven self-starters,” Dionne said.

“We want team-players, because we support each other,” Piché added.

The department will provide training towards recruits’ air brakes certification and Class 3 Driver’s licensing, Seigler said.

Recruits are typically called out to service calls after about four to five months of training, Dionne said.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Warriner Express rocks 2021 Easter Parade

Just Posted

The Peach is adhering to the mandatory mask protocols put in place by the Provincial Health Officer on Nov. 19. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Interior Health doesn’t echo B.C.’s daily COVID record

80 new cases reported Thursday, April 8, compared to 91 the day prior

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

From the left: Dep. Fire Chiefs Rich Piché and Stephane Dionne and Chief George Seigler want interested volunteers to join Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s “Firefighter For a Night” on Wednesday, April 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks fire department wants more volunteers

Fire Chief George Seigler said many people are too quick to doubt their readiness to join

‘Loki’ is one of two black bear cubs separated from their mother near Grand Forks, B.C. Photo: Northern Lights Wildlife Society
Man who took wild bear cubs to a Grand Forks motel may face charges

‘They’ll never have the chance to be bears,’ said Conservation Officer Mark Walkoksy

The Nakusp RCMP are looking for occupants of a van that crashed last night. (File photo)
UPDATE: Nakusp RCMP locate occupants of van found crashed last night

The incident occurred approximately three kilometres south of the Needles Ferry

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

A mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, 65 kilometres northwest of Minsk, Belarus on September 4, 2015. The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is the latest group to speak out against mink farming in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits
Union of BC Indian Chiefs latest group to call for moratorium on B.C. mink farming

With other countries phasing out mink farming, time is now for province to follow suit, says union VP

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Surrey’s Joy Chapman in a video of her working on scales before her successful world-record attempt to sing the lowest female note. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

‘I’m going to do another attempt to smash the record,’ Surrey’s Joy Chapman promises

Most Read