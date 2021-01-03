Grand Forks fire department to chip Christmas trees by donation

Money raised will go toward the Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Association

A upside-down Christmas tree hangs from a 101’ ladder above Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s 2nd Street hall, where the department is chipping old trees by donation, Sunday, Jan. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue is disposing of Christmas trees by donation at its 2nd Street fire hall Sunday, Jan. 3. Simply follow the tree hanging from the 101-foot fire-ladder set up in the rear parking lot and drop some cash into the department’s “COVID boot,” engineered to satisfy Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public health orders.

A dangling tree framed by trees, hanging over a treed hilltop overlooking Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s 2nd Street hall. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Volunteer firefighters at 7214 2nd St. will happily put your tree through a chipper on-loan from the City of Grand Forks until 4 p.m., Deputy Fire Chief Stephane Dionne told The Gazette.

A donor slips a five-dollar bill into Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s so-called “COVID boot,” which separates those dropping off Christmas trees at the department’s 2nd Street parking lot from the volunteer firefighters passing the trees through a chipper. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

All money raised will go toward the Grand Forks Fire/Rescue Association, which represents department members.

A Christmas tree adorns a Grand Forks Fire/Rescue engine at 7214 2 St, Sunday afternoon, Jan. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

