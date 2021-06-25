Grand Forks’ fire department throws splashdown at Hutton Elementary

Grand Forks/Fire Rescue put on a spectacular “Summer Splashdown” for kids at Hutton Elementary School Thursday, June 24.
The air was ringing with the delighted screams of children running through four firefighter-themed stations the department had set up on the school’s grass field. Towering above it all, a water cannon shot an unending torrent that broke up the scorching heat.
Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché Hutton teachers brought him the idea in May. Where the teachers had asked for a splash down, Piché said, “I offered the one step further” by co-ordinating the stations.
Setting the fun aside, Piché said the event was the department’s way of thanking Hutton for hosting fire-safety assemblies throughout the school year.
The department is looking forward to hosting a splashdown at Grand Forks’ Perley Elementary Monday, June 30, he said.
