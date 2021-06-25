Grand Forks’ fire department throws splashdown at Hutton Elementary

From the left: Hutton Elementary’s Emily Williamson, Larrissa Tubrett, Kali Romaine, Peyton Greyson, Kaydee Thiessen and Harjot Kherha dry off after half an hour under Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s water cannon. Photo: Laurie Tritschler A Grand Forks Fire/Rescue engine sends a cascade of water onto playing children at Hutton Elementary School Thursday, June 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Volunteer firefighter Lee Nermo leans into a torrent of water delivered by Hutton Elementary School children Thursday. Hutton Elementary’s Ryan Lyttle (left) looks on as Koen Burrows unfurls a firehose at one of Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Summer Splash Down stations. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Hutton Elementary’s Josh Deboeck poses for a snap before readying a firehose. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Colbey Hindrichs leaps to his feet as a widemouthed Cameron Horne rides a film of water on his knees. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Carthew Haslam hydroplanes across Hutton Elementary’s grass field. Photo: Laurie Tritschler From the left: Natalie Makartoff, Kaydee Thiessen look on as Mikaela Friesen trains her firehose on Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Lee Nermo. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Vienna Dalla Lana shoots out of the gate at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s obstacle course as Lexi deVries (left) and Kiera Klassen (centre) look on. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Max Borak (front) skims across the grass field at Hutton Elementary, followed closely behind by Colbey Hindrichs. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Rich Piché, Dep. Chief at Grand Forks Fire/Rescue, said Thursday’s Summer Splash down was the department’s way of thanking Hutton Elementary for hosting fire-safety assemblies over the school year. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks/Fire Rescue put on a spectacular “Summer Splashdown” for kids at Hutton Elementary School Thursday, June 24.

The air was ringing with the delighted screams of children running through four firefighter-themed stations the department had set up on the school’s grass field. Towering above it all, a water cannon shot an unending torrent that broke up the scorching heat.

Dep. Fire Chief Rich Piché Hutton teachers brought him the idea in May. Where the teachers had asked for a splash down, Piché said, “I offered the one step further” by co-ordinating the stations.

Setting the fun aside, Piché said the event was the department’s way of thanking Hutton for hosting fire-safety assemblies throughout the school year.

The department is looking forward to hosting a splashdown at Grand Forks’ Perley Elementary Monday, June 30, he said.

