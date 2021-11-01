Grand Forks Farmers’ Market wraps up season

Indoor markets to carry on at the Legion Hall

Little Austin Atkey Suriani’s mom guessed the correct weight of the pumpkin and they took it home! Photo courtesy of Valerie Rilkoff

Grand Forks Farmers Market celebrated Halloween Friday, Oct. 29, with caramel apple treats for the kids and a contest to guess the weight of a giant pumpkin. The day marked the 52nd outdoor market of 2021!

The market is set to move indoors at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall located at 7353 Sixth St starting Friday, Nov. 5. Farmers and artisans will continue to offer Grand Forks area residents fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, meats, baking, and a wide variety of locally handcrafted items. Local folks with Farmers Market coupons can continue to use them until the market on Dec. 10.

The Grand Forks Farmers Market vendors look forward to extending the market indoors every Friday throughout the winter.

