The 2019 Grand Forks Fall Fair will also feature a demolition derby. (Kate Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks Fall Fair puts call out for vendors, volunteers

The 109th fall fair runs Sept. 6 and 7

In a little over six weeks, the Grand Forks and District Fall Fair will bring the 109th edition of the event to the curling rink and Dick Bartlett Park, so mark your calendars for Sept. 7 and 8. The theme this year is ‘Fall in Love with the Boundary’ and we know that there is so much to love about living here.

The exhibiting of hobbies, crafts and farming/gardening produce has been the backbone of fall fairs since their inception, and our Fall Fair is no different. Exhibitor handbooks, listing the wide variety of entry possibilities, are available at the Welcome Centre, Buy-Low Foods, the Grand Forks Library, Nick’s Feeds, Rilkoff’s and at the Gazette office. It is also available online at grandforksfallfair.com. It’s easy to enter exhibits and we encourage people of all ages to participate, especially youngsters. There is going to be a large KidXibits category.

The Demolition Derby Committee has been working hard to create a more permanent and safer derby area too. With cooperation from the City of Grand Forks and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, concrete safety barriers are being set in place. This has been no small project, thanks to the cooperative help from Christina Lake Gravel and Ready Mix, NePa Trucking, Morrissey Creek Building Supplies, and Home Hardware Building Centre. And remember, there’s still time to pick up your ‘Driver for a Day’ raffle ticket; you could be a demolition derby driver!

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer for the Fall Fair or are interested in being a vendor or in promoting your organization, forms are available on-line at grandforksfallfair.com. For further information contact Danna O’Donnell at 250-443-3276.

