Grand Forks duo maps out Christmas displays

A new map of Grand Forks made its debut last week and there’s a growing interest in what it’s all about.

Jennifer Grainger and Brandon Kootnekoff created the Grand Forks Holiday Lights Tour Google map to show where holiday cheer is happening in the community. Inspired by Mary Ann Westaway’s 2020 Trick or Treat Trail, the Grand Forks Holiday Lights Tour map invites people in Grand Forks and surrounding communities to see local holiday displays.

Wanting to create a vibrant community of like-minded holiday enthusiasts, Grainger and Kootnekoff formed a Facebook group in 2020 and decided to broaden its reach by including a holiday map. The creative members of this group inspire each other by sharing do-it-yourself projects, crafts, holiday music and displays. They now have a place to provide feedback as they prepare for the next event or holiday.

The classic quote from the movie Elf, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear” captures the essence and expresses the vision of the creators; they’re having fun doing this and encourage others to participate.

