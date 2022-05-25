Grand Forks disc golf club kicks off ‘tag battle’ competition

The competition is available to players of all skill levels

The Grand Forks Disc Golf Club hosted the first day of ‘tag battle’ on May 22.

Participants gathered at the Grand Forks disc golf course on Sunday afternoon to kick off the event.

Tag battle will run every Sunday and Tuesday at the disc golf course for the rest of the season. At the end of each round, players receive a tag corresponding to their place.

Half of the $2 fee for each player goes to the Grand Forks disc golf club, and will be used to maintain the course. The other dollar goes towards the prize fund.

Lada Rezek, a local disc golf player, is the organizer of tag battle. He said the event has been in the works since he moved to Grand Forks, from Burnaby, last fall.

Prizes have been donated by Seasons Outdoors and Dan MacMaster.

Devon Gunn placed first at the end of day one, with Curtis Harvey in second place and John Hofer in third. The top three players donated their winnings, a total of $50, back to the club.

Snacks and refreshments were available after the event.

Rezek said he hopes to inspire more young people to play disc golf through tag battle. He wants to give kids and teenagers an opportunity to explore the sport competitively.

“Who knows, we may have a prodigy player.”

Rezek said disc golf is a community sport, and he hopes to bring people together.

“I’m trying to build a community here with disc golf, instead such an individual thing.”

