Sean McGarry is remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and an avid outdoorsman. He was trained and equipped for avalanche preparedness when he was killed last November. Photo courtesy of Neal McGarry

Sean McGarry is remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and an avid outdoorsman. He was trained and equipped for avalanche preparedness when he was killed last November. Photo courtesy of Neal McGarry

Grand Forks couple mourns son’s death in avalanche

Avalanche Canada has since issued a warning over alpine regions throughout British Columbia

A Grand Forks couple is mourning their son who was killed in an avalanche a month before Christmas.

Thirty-five year old Sean McGarry and a friend went snowmobiling near Sean’s cabin in Powder King Mountain Resort, north of Prince George on Saturday, Nov. 28. Sean’s mother and father, Lisa and Neal McGarry, were 1,000 kilometres away when were notified.

READ MORE: Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

READ MORE: Avalanche danger ratings high across Kootenays

“At first, I didn’t believe it,” Neal told The Gazette. “There are some days where it’s still not real for me.”

“You find yourself still hanging on to a little bit of disbelief, sadness and happiness and everything in between.”

Sean and his friend, both experienced backcountry enthusiasts, were having lunch in a meadow Neal said “they’d been there 20 times over.” Sean took his snowmobile up a nearby slope, hoping to try out his new snowboard, when a breakaway cornice triggered the slide that buried him.

Sean’s friend tried to give warning by waving his arms in the air, but the cascade of ice and snow washed over Sean.

“It was probably quick,” Neal said.

Avalanche Canada warned of dangerous conditions across the province and parts of Alberta roughly three weeks after Sean’s death.

Sean is survived by his pregnant wife Nikki and their young son Maverick. The couple had recently bought a two-thirds share of the McGarry cabin in Powder King, where father and son had recently finished a series of renovations. The cabin was supposed to stay “a meeting spot” for the whole family, Neal explained.

The McGarry’s had come together in Grand Forks for two weeks every spring after Lisa and Neal made their home in the city four years ago.

**EDITOR’S NOTE: Sean McGarry was related to the editor at The Gazette through the editor’s mother, Marion McGarry.**

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

-hit deadline 4 times in 2 years

-“It’s going to be different.”

-“he went out with one of his buddy’s and they just wanted to go for a short ride.”

“we have a house at Powder King,” had sold it told Sean and Nikki summer 2020

-semi-retired

-Powder King in the Pine Pass, two hours north of PG on Highway 97

between PG and Dawson Creek

SEAN

he worked for Encana (name change), energy business around Dawson Creek

-he was a power engineer and process operator

-they came down every year, usually around may

-spend two weeks

-“It was a meeting spot, for everybody”

-“they bought it a year sooner than we’d figured.”

-renoed the cabin together.

-kept a one-third interest

-“this was the first winter that it was their cabin”

-added extra furnances and home automation

“They went out for a ride, him and Dustin.”

“into an area where we’ve been 20 times over.”

“they were just sitting in a spot in a meadow haveing a beer and sandwich

-Sean took a snowmobile up a slope in the meadow. cornice far high up caused a slide and hit him from behind

-dustin watched this, was waving his hands

-A huge slide

-Cornice broke of the top of a surrouinding hill

-Sean was testing out his new board

-fan of back country boarding

-possibly an inversion up top.

-Dustin was not caught up in it.

-“They’re not reckless. They’d taken avalanche trained and they had their trans-ceivers and their shovels and even a satelite phone.”

“Dustin watched the whole thing.”

“he had a hard time finding him.” The snow was like cement.”

-Sean died quickly.

-Neal and Lisa returning to GF from Castelgar

-“at first, I didn’t believe it.”

-“There are some deals where it’s still not real.”

-“probably at the viewing, when we saw him.”

“At first, I didn’t think I could do it. but, it ended up being a good thing. It helped.”

“Your emotions, you still hang on to a little bit of disbelieve. sadness and happience. and anytihjg in betweeen.”

Lisa “okay”

“I’ve never gone through this. There’s physcial pain. Lots of things trigger a memory and then an emotion.”

-“Everybody’s on the same roller coaster.”

“I’m more concerned about Nikki and Maverick.”

-Did some snowboarding

“We’ve had lots of support”

-in McKenzie. hour and a half north of PG

-shores of wiliston lake

-staying at the cabin. This was the transition year.

-leave at the end of january

-Neal and Lisa moved to GF four years ago.

-35

AvalancheGrand Forks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Castlegar woman survives two pandemics

Just Posted

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
Moderna vaccine distributed to remote, rural Interior Health communities

Interior Health starts to receive and deploy COVID-19 vaccine

Mayor Bruno Tassone says trip was made to support a family member’s mental health. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor stands behind decision to travel out of area

Bruno Tassone and his family travelled to Mount Baldy

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health: 290 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over New Year’s weekend

Two of the deaths were in care homes; two in the community

Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)
Kelowna grandmother dies in skiing incident at Big White

Carrie Koski remembered as a ‘hard-working nurse,’ ‘beautiful human being’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

United States’ Alex Turcotte (15) and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal against Canada during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to capture gold at world junior hockey championship

Defending-champion Canadians settle for silver

Rev. Andrew Halladay, the vicar at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley, sits in an empty pew on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. His church had to move online because of COVID-19 limits on public gatherings. Halladay is one of 38 church leaders in B.C. to sign a joint letter of support for provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Group of 38 B.C. church leaders ‘fully support’ Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix

Joint letter of support says they are ‘deeply disappointed’ by critical comments from some churches

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke are increasing again. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke COVID-19 cases ticking up again

Interior Health says there is no specific source of new cases

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

Most Read