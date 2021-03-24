Grand Forks companies donate over $8,000 to Boundary Community Food Bank

From the left: Boundary Community Food Bank (BCFB) president Mike Wakelin and Rockwool’s Jane McEwen hold up the company’s $8,250 cheque to the food bank at Rockwool’s Grand Forks office on Wednesday, March 24. Next to McEwan are BCFB board members Dean Scown and Maragret Dietrich. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks’ Rockwool and Striker Industries donated over $8,000 to the Boundary Community Food Bank on Wednesday, March 24.

Rockwool normally gives the food bank the equivalent of cash proceeds from the company’s Christmas party fundraiser. When last year’s party was scrapped due to pandemic restrictions, Human resources manager Jane McEwen said, “We asked ourselves if we could do a little more the community.”

WATCH: Boundary Food Bank sees recent uptick in clients after CERB runs out

READ MORE: Boundary Community Food Bank welcomes new board of directors

“We thought we’d dig a little deeper,” she explained, adding that the company donated $7,500. Rockwool’s equipment maintenance contractor, Striker Industries, added $750, bringing the grand total to $8,250.

“The money is going to help people who really need it,” Food Bank president Mike Wakelin said.

Wakelin in an interview last December said the food bank at 7816 Donaldson Dr. provides about a week’s worth of groceries to around 540 people in a typical month. Around one-third of food bank clients are families with children, he noted.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsFood BankGrand Forks