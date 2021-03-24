Grand Forks companies donate over $8,000 to Boundary Community Food Bank

Grand Forks’ Rockwool and Striker Industries donated over $8,000 to the Boundary Community Food Bank on Wednesday, March 24.
Rockwool normally gives the food bank the equivalent of cash proceeds from the company’s Christmas party fundraiser. When last year’s party was scrapped due to pandemic restrictions, Human resources manager Jane McEwen said, “We asked ourselves if we could do a little more the community.”
“We thought we’d dig a little deeper,” she explained, adding that the company donated $7,500. Rockwool’s equipment maintenance contractor, Striker Industries, added $750, bringing the grand total to $8,250.
“The money is going to help people who really need it,” Food Bank president Mike Wakelin said.
Wakelin in an interview last December said the food bank at 7816 Donaldson Dr. provides about a week’s worth of groceries to around 540 people in a typical month. Around one-third of food bank clients are families with children, he noted.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.