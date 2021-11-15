Grand Forks clothing drive comes through in time for winter weather

Over 200 coats given to people in need, says organizer Sharon Marshall

(L-R) Youth With a Mission Grand Forks’ Theodore, Renée and Caleb (front) pitched in with realtor Sharon Marshal, YWAM’s Elsie and Larry Dannhauer, Rev. Cathy Straume and Joyce O’Doherty to make this year’s Coats for Kids drive an unqualified success. Photo courtesy of Sharon Marshall

Grand Forks’ 25th annual Coats for Kids drive provided warm winter clothing to an untold number of deserving people and families last weekend.

Sharon Marshall, who organized the drive on behalf of Discover Border Country Realty, said hundreds of more coats will soon be given away across the West Boundary.

READ MORE: Coats for Kids 2020 giveaway a success

“Once again, my heart goes out to everyone at the office who came together to make this happen,” she told The Gazette Monday, Nov. 15.

The drive, hosted by Youth With a Mission Grand Forks’ (YWAM) Elsie and Larry Dannhauer, saw roughly 25 people come through the doors of YWAM’s Fourth Street chapel on Friday, Nov. 12. Many more came through the next day — too many for Marshall to count.

By the time the drive wrapped up Saturday afternoon, Marshall and YWAM volunteers had given away more than 250 coats. Around 35 pairs of winter boots and shoes were also given away, plus a heap of scarves, hats and other cold-weather gear.

As in years past, many of the giveaways went to children.

Marhsall said Rev. Cathy Straume would be distributing another 450 coats at food banks and thrift stores across the West Boundary.

“I don’t know how she manages to do what she does, but she keeps chugging along,” Marshall said.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsGrand Forks