Pastor Gabe Warriner stands in sea of firewood outside the River Valley Community Church on Saturday, April 3. The church has donated 87 cords of wood to Boundary families who needed help heating their homes. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Pastor Gabe Warriner stands in sea of firewood outside the River Valley Community Church on Saturday, April 3. The church has donated 87 cords of wood to Boundary families who needed help heating their homes. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks church donates firewood to Boundary families amid pandemic

Pastor Gabe Warriner said his congregation has been donating wood since the 2018 freshet which flooded the region

A city church initiative has helped Boundary families heat their homes since COVID-19 pandemic rebounded last fall.

Pastor Gabe Warriner credited his congregation at the River Valley Community Church, whose “Wood Heat Assistance Program” provided 87 cords of firewood to families in Grand Forks, Christina Lake, Greenwood and Beaverdell between October 2020 and the Easter long weekend.

READ MORE: River Valley Community Church organizes firewood deliveries

“We really ramped it up this year,” he noted, thanking Midway’s Vaagen Fibre, who gave away 37 cords.

The RVCC’s program prioritizes wood deliveries for Boundary seniors and area residents on fixed incomes, but Warriner noted that the church has offered assistance to people facing job losses and reduced work schedules due to COVID-19.

Those who need help are given between three to five cords each, depending on supplies and household needs, he explained.

Warriner is meanwhile looking for community volunteers who would like to help stack firewood. Anyone is welcome to join, he said. Volunteers are asked to drop by the RVCC parking lot at 2826 75th Ave on Wednesdays, between 9 a.m. and noon.

Anyone who needs firewood is meanwhile asked to text Warriner during business hours at 250-444-4400.

The RVCC began donating firewood to Boundary families after the 2018 freshet which devastated many regional homes. Warriner said the RVCC plans to host a firewood maze next fall.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksGreenwood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Warriner Express rocks 2021 Easter Parade

Just Posted

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

Castlegar courthouse
Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

Darcee O’Hearn found her honey bees dead a few weeks ago, all showing signs of poisoning. Since then the two queen bees have also died. Photos: Darcee O’Hearn
Stop using toxic chemicals implores Trail beekeeping family after 2 hives poisoned

Darcee O’Hearn recalls hearing what sounded like raindrops, but was actually her bees dying

Max van Stee, manager of Pitchfork Eatery. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson restaurants struggle with COVID-19 restrictions, unruly customers

Nelson council has waived patio fees for outdoor dining

Grand Forks city council was slated to hear a proposed variance application on Monday, April 12. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Applicant withdraws bid for Grand Forks cannabis store

A licenced cannabis store had a zoning variance to operate on Market Avenue

Jake the service dog is trained to give calming hugs to his caretaker and handler, Rae-Lynee Dicks, who lives with post-traumatic stress disorder. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Jake and Rae-Lynne: The story of a Grand Forks woman and her service dog

Jake is on his way to completing his training, but it’s been difficult to socialize him in the pandemic

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive

Most Read