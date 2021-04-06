Grand Forks church donates firewood to Boundary families amid pandemic

Pastor Gabe Warriner said his congregation has been donating wood since the 2018 freshet which flooded the region

Pastor Gabe Warriner stands in sea of firewood outside the River Valley Community Church on Saturday, April 3. The church has donated 87 cords of wood to Boundary families who needed help heating their homes. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A city church initiative has helped Boundary families heat their homes since COVID-19 pandemic rebounded last fall.

Pastor Gabe Warriner credited his congregation at the River Valley Community Church, whose “Wood Heat Assistance Program” provided 87 cords of firewood to families in Grand Forks, Christina Lake, Greenwood and Beaverdell between October 2020 and the Easter long weekend.

READ MORE: River Valley Community Church organizes firewood deliveries

“We really ramped it up this year,” he noted, thanking Midway’s Vaagen Fibre, who gave away 37 cords.

The RVCC’s program prioritizes wood deliveries for Boundary seniors and area residents on fixed incomes, but Warriner noted that the church has offered assistance to people facing job losses and reduced work schedules due to COVID-19.

Those who need help are given between three to five cords each, depending on supplies and household needs, he explained.

Warriner is meanwhile looking for community volunteers who would like to help stack firewood. Anyone is welcome to join, he said. Volunteers are asked to drop by the RVCC parking lot at 2826 75th Ave on Wednesdays, between 9 a.m. and noon.

Anyone who needs firewood is meanwhile asked to text Warriner during business hours at 250-444-4400.

The RVCC began donating firewood to Boundary families after the 2018 freshet which devastated many regional homes. Warriner said the RVCC plans to host a firewood maze next fall.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksGreenwood