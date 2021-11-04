Grand Forks’ Christmas hamper program taking applications

Program co-ordinator says more people are accessing the program, year-after-year

Darrell Hardy has co-ordinated the Christmas Hamper Program for three years. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Volunteers at Grand Forks’ Community Christmas Hamper Program (CCHP) are ramping up for another holiday season.

After providing meals to families in need for over 10 years, the program continues to meet a steadily increasing demand for food, according to co-ordinator Darrell Hardy. Volunteers distributed 209 hampers when the Gospel Chapel hosted last December’s giveaway, a slight increase over the year before.

The program also makes toys available to families with children. Numbers are rising on that front as well, with 80 families served in 2020 compared to 59 in 2019.

“I don’t expect numbers to be less than what they were last year,” Hardy said.

Volunteer Debbie Fehr stands over a table spread end to end with donated toys at Grand Forks’ Gospel Chapel Dec. 16, 2020. Toys were collected by staff at Grand Forks Realty, Grand Forks Credit Union and Save-On Foods. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The CCHP’s mission is to supply enough food for singles, couples and families for three meals at Christmas time, plus holiday gifts for families with children.

Applications for hampers are open at the following community service providers until Nov. 30:

•Boundary Community Food Hub, 7816 Donaldson Dr.

•Boundary Family Services, Glanville Centre at 1200 Central Ave

•Child and Family Services Office, 486B 72nd Ave

•Mental Health and Addiction Services-Boundary, 7441 Second St

•Whispers of Hope, 7463 Third St

The CCHP is once again calling on the community Santas to leave children’s gifts at “Angel Trees” at the following participating businesses:

•Grand Forks Credit Union, 447 Market Ave

•Hannah Bees Flowers & Gifts, 475 Market Ave

Books will be provided by the Columbia Basis Alliance for Literacy. Hampers and toys will be given away at The Gospel Chapel at 7048 Donaldson Dr. from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15. Deliveries will be made to those with limited transportation the following day. Hardy said the Gospel Chapel is accepting tax-deductible donations toward the CCHP. Charitable receipts will be sent to those who mail cheques to the Chapel at PO box 2528, V0H 1H0. For more information about the program, or how to volunteer, call Hardy at 250-443-1938 or email him at gfchristmashamper@gmail.com.

For information about how to donate toys, call Eleanore Martens at 250-442-3068.

