Grand Forks’ Christmas Hamper program delivers, donations pour in

Over 200 hampers went to deserving people at the Gospel Chapel

The Gospel Chapel has received nearly $2,000 in donations towards next year’s Community Christmas Hamper Program, according to program co-ordinator Darrell Hardy.

Hardy was at the chapel Friday, Dec. 17, when he met with donors from Branch 59 of the Royal Canadian Legion and from Grand Forks’ Festival of Trees.

IN PHOTOS: The Community Christmas Hamper Program giveaway in pictures

READ MORE: Grand Forks’ Christmas hamper program taking applications

Legion President Ken Cruickshank gave Hardy a $1,000 cheque on behalf of legion members in Grand Forks. Next up was Erinne Allen, who presented Hardy with a cheque for $900 raised at this year’s festival.

The Festival of Trees’ Erinne Allen (right) gives the Gospel Chapel’s Darrell Hardy a cheque for next year’s Community Christmas Hamper Program. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Friday’s donations followed closely on the heels of the program’s giveaway two days before. Around 220 hampers went to deserving people and families, making for what Hardy said was the program’s busiest Christmas season since the flood of 2018. Of that number, 85 hampers went to registered families, with around 50 going to couples.

For the first time in the program’s history, Hardy said couples also received gift cards to buy groceries. Families meanwhile took home heftier gift cards, he added.

Around 170 children had gone home with Christmas toys left under angel trees at participating city businesses.

The hampers contained an estimated $15,000 worth of food paid for by private donations to the program. Suppliers at Grand Forks Buy-Low Foods, Save-On Foods and Extra Foods also contributed to this year’s giveaway.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasGrand Forks