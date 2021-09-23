Grand Forks, Christina Lake kids participate in Terry Fox Run

(L-R) Christina Lake Fifth-graders Emma Irwin, Maddison Winterburn and Rachel Marks made good time on Thursday’s run. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Christina Lake Elementary kids eagerly pile in for a photo they hoped would go in the newspaper. It will. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Christina Lake Fire and Rescue’s Bill Sutherland (right) and Nathan McKenney kept an eye on the kids from their trusty side-by-side. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Success! Perley Elementary’s Amy Perry crosses the finish line, where the Great Trail meets Santa Rosa Road. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Caleb Koppin (left) and Leon Johnson, fourth-graders at Christina Lake Elementary, ran for their family members. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Noah Gillis, seventh-grader at Christina Lake Elementary, ran for his mom. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Elka O’Donnell, fourth-grader and Christina Lake Elementary, smiles after completing the Terry Fox Run Thursday, Sept. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler Tanner Schut’s friends cheered him on as he crossed the finish line Thursday afternoon. Photo: Laurie Tritschler (L-R) Perley Elementary’s Juno Russell, Slyvie Vibrock Hall, fifth-grade teacher Amy Perry and Reet Kaur pose for a snap after running the Terry Fox Run Thursday, Sept. 23. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Over 100 children from Grand Forks and Christina Lake took part in this year’s Terry Fox Run, Thursday, Sept. 23.

The kids, some 140 of them between Dr. D. A. Perley and Christina Lake elementaries, walked, ran and yelled for four kilometres along the Great Trail (formerly the Trans Canada Trail) between Fife and Santa Rosa Roads.

QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox?

READ MORE: Big brother Terry Fox: Darrell reflects on 40-year legacy

Joined by around a dozen staff from both schools, including Perley principal Shawn Lockhart, the kids had come to “run for Terry” and for family members affected by cancer.

Christina Lake Fire and Rescue’s Bill Sutherland and Nathan McKenny followed the kids in the department’s side-by-side, making sure no runners were left behind.

The fall tradition honours British Columbia’s Terry Fox, whose Marathon of Hope raised over $24 million for cancer research over the spring and summer of 1980. Fox was 22 when he famously lost his own battle with cancer, having run over 5,300 km from St. John’s, N.L. to Thunder Bay, Ont.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Grand ForksTerry Fox Run