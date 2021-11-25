Choral Society members smile for the camera during a break from singing at Grand Forks’ Holy Trinity Anglican Church. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Fenn

Grand Forks Choral Society to stage Christmas Comeback

Screening to feature virtual Christmas concert, a capella performances

The Grand Forks Choral Society is hosting a film screening of its Christmas comeback Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5, at the Gem Theatre.

COVID-19 interrupted our plans last year to sing together and present a Christmas concert. With the help of a grant from Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund and the Phoenix Foundation, we instead created a virtual concert DVD to bring a little bit of Christmas to those in residential care and others isolated by the pandemic.

The screening will present the virtual concert DVD and a few live numbers by the Grand Forks Choral Society. Please join us at the Gem Theatre at 2 p.m. Admission is by donation.

Vaccine passports and ID are required by the Gem Theatre as per COVID-19 regulations.

Do you love to sing? If so, come and join us at 2 p.m., Jan. 9, at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church (7252 Seventh St) for the first rehearsal of our spring season. We hope to produce a full concert in April 2022.

Pre-registration is encouraged at gfchoralsociety@gmail.com.

Christmas

