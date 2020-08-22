Grand Forks choir singers met online to sing songs together earlier this year. (Grand Forks Gazette file photo)

Grand Forks Choral Society planning virtual Christmas concert

Registration is open now and the first rehearsal is schedule for Sept. 9.

The Grand Forks Choral Society (GFCS) is looking for residents to join them for a virtual concert later this year.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual tours of care and seniors facilities were put on hold. To give all those who have missed out something to look forward to, the GFCS is putting together a virtual Christmas concert.

“We’re very excited, because we’re all feeling like we’re starving,” said Jessica Fenn, a soprano for the choir. “Singing, for the soul, it’s very healthy.”

The choir is non-audition, and everyone is welcome to join them. After registration, further information about the concert will be sent out on Sept. 1.

Rehearsals will be held once a week over video-conferencing. Rehearsals are one hour every Wednesday.

READ MORE: Grand Forks choir still singing together online in isolation

The final concert will be recorded later in the year. Whether the recording will be as a group or in individual parts will depend on the state of the pandemic later this year.

Those interested in registering for the choir, or with questions about the choir or concert, are asked to contact the society by email at gfchoralsociety@gmail.com, on Facebook at Grand Forks Choral Society, or by phoning 250-443-9131.

Potential recruits are asked to apply before the end of August, ahead of practice materials and music being sent out. The first rehearsal is scheduled for Sept. 9.

The GFCS Virtual Christmas Concert was made possible through the support of the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund, the Phoenix Foundation of the Boundary Communities, and Gallery 2 art gallery in Grand Forks.

The virtual concert will be available online later this year, though where and how has yet to be determined.


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
