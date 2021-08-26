Grand Forks Choral Society invites new members to sing at ballpark stadium

‘Singing together is a magic that cannot be described,’ writes music director

Choristers of all ranges and abilities are invited to sing in the stands at James Donaldson Park this fall.

Kirsten Rezansoff, music director at the Grand Forks Choral Society, said registered participants will be taken through closed weekly rehearsals in the bleachers.

“Because singing together is a magic that cannot be described and we need to do it now more than ever. Choir is about connection and community,” she wrote in an email to choir members earlier this month.

The society isn’t planning any concerts this year so long as COVID-19 restrictions remain in flux, she explained. Choristers will instead sing, for the love of singing, in the bleachers on Sunday afternoons from Sept. 12 through the end of October, excluding the Thanksgiving weekend.

“It takes so much work to plan a concert and when you have to call off a show, it’s really sad.”

Rezansoff then stressed that the choir is always open to anyone who wants to join.

“We’re always excited whenever new people want to come and try. A lot of people might feel intimated because they think everyone in the choir is highly trained and can read music, but that’s not who we are.”

Interested participants are asked to preregister online at the society’s Fillable Studio link.

The society will follow comprehensive COVID-19 safety protocols developed in partnership with the BC Choral Federation The federation is meanwhile strongly recommending that anyone who joins a choir should be double-vaccinated against COVID-19.

To that point, Rezansoff said the society is awaiting direction from the federation as to whether or not un-vaccinated people can participate after Sept. 13, when British Columbians will be required to show proof of immunization to access non-essential services.

All choristers will be asked to wear face masks in the stands. The society will not have access to the baseball diamond’s bathrooms, according to her email.

The society last met via Zoom in December 2o20, when they watched a digital concert masterfully edited by Grand Forks’ sound producer and videographer Gary Cuthbert.

