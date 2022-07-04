Grand Forks celebrates Canada Day at Boundary Museum

The day’s festivities also included a parade and pancake breakfast

The people of Grand Forks came out to celebrate Canada Day on Friday, July 1.

The day was packed full of events for all ages, beginning with the Elks’ pancake breakfast in the Save-On Foods parking lot.

The Boundary Museum Society hosted Canada Day celebrations in partnership with the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce.

This event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The celebrations began with O Canada, sung by Payton Maffioli.

The event included speeches from Mayor Brian Taylor and several city councilors. They all congratulated the museum for overcoming hardship and hosting such a successful event.

Performances by Les Folles Jambettes, the Boundary Heartbeat Drummers, and the Grand Forks Pipes and Drums launched the musical festivities. Several other groups also performed.

Booths from community groups and businesses were set up at the museum, many giving out treats such as watermelon, hot dogs, ice cream, and kettle corn.

Games and activities were set up for the kids, and the museum was open to the public. A bread-baking demonstration was also held.

Mayor Taylor and city councilors handed out birthday cake.

At noon the Canada Day parade began, starting at Dick Bartlett park and ending at the Selkirk College parking lot.

Later there was a Canada Rock Fest Jam Session. This free event featured local bands, food, and drinks.

