The Grand Forks Pipes and Drums perform at the Canada Day celebration at the Boundary Museum (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks celebrates Canada Day at Boundary Museum

The day’s festivities also included a parade and pancake breakfast

The people of Grand Forks came out to celebrate Canada Day on Friday, July 1.

The day was packed full of events for all ages, beginning with the Elks’ pancake breakfast in the Save-On Foods parking lot.

The Boundary Museum Society hosted Canada Day celebrations in partnership with the Boundary Country Regional Chamber of Commerce.

This event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The celebrations began with O Canada, sung by Payton Maffioli.

The event included speeches from Mayor Brian Taylor and several city councilors. They all congratulated the museum for overcoming hardship and hosting such a successful event.

Performances by Les Folles Jambettes, the Boundary Heartbeat Drummers, and the Grand Forks Pipes and Drums launched the musical festivities. Several other groups also performed.

Booths from community groups and businesses were set up at the museum, many giving out treats such as watermelon, hot dogs, ice cream, and kettle corn.

Games and activities were set up for the kids, and the museum was open to the public. A bread-baking demonstration was also held.

Mayor Taylor and city councilors handed out birthday cake.

At noon the Canada Day parade began, starting at Dick Bartlett park and ending at the Selkirk College parking lot.

Later there was a Canada Rock Fest Jam Session. This free event featured local bands, food, and drinks.

Kids play at the games station at the Boundary Museum. The bubbles were a popular activity! (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Grand Forks city councillors hand out birthday cake at the Boundary Museum (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

The Boundary Heartbeat Drummers shared several songs at the Boundary Museum. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Canadian flags were on display at the Grand Forks Farmer's Market on Friday morning. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Mayor Taylor and city councillors addressed the crowd at the Boundary Museum. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Crowds line 72nd avenue to watch the Canada Day parade. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Fire trucks honked for the cheering crowd during the parade. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Kids rush to catch candy at the parade. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Wearing orange on Canada Day shows support for Canada's Indigenous peoples and recognizes the ongoing discrimination and oppression they face. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

Smokey the Bear waves for a picture. (Audrey Gunn/Grand Forks Gazette)

