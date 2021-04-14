Grand Forks cat shelter raises over $1,000 through online auction

President Kimberly Feeny said proceeds will go to veterinary treatment for rescued cats

The Boundary’s only dedicated cat shelter raised over $1,500 through last week’s online auction.

Cat-lovers from across the Boundary bid on cat accessories and bumper stickers through the Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society’s (Helping Hands) Facebook page the week of April 1-8.

READ MORE: Boundary Helping Hands holds onto Grand Forks facility thanks to help from city council, regional district

WATCH: Grand Forks women rescue sick kitties from rural property

Helping Hands’ president Kimberly Fenny said proceeds will go a long way to the helping the organization’s furry charges.

Shelter volunteers work to find fur-ever homes for feral and abandoned cats rescued across the Boundary. Many kitties are in a bad way when they come to the the society’s Grand Forks shelter, and the shelter is dutifully raising money to nurse them back to health.

It costs around $150 to neuter, vaccinate, de-worm and microchip males, Feeny said, noting that the bill is around $50 more for females. Many rescues need more extensive veterinary treatment before they can leave the shelter, she added.

The shelter at 6932 2nd St. is open by appointment, seven days a week. Those looking to adopt cats or who want to volunteer at the shelter are asked to call Fenny at 250-801-0519.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.



laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CatsGrand Forks