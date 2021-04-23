Grand Forks cat shelter holds yard sale in time for kittens’ birth

Kimberly Feeny, president at Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society, said Friday’s yard (April 23) sale will benefit rescued cats like ‘Pearl,’ who unexpectedly delivered a litter of kittens the night before. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Boundary’s only cat shelter is raising funds through a COVID-safe yard sale at its North Ruckle headquarters. The sale at 6392 2nd St. ends at 2 p.m., Friday, April 23.

Proceeds will go toward veterinary bills for rescued cats like “Pearl,” who delivered a small litter of kittens sometime Thursday night.

Grand Forks’ cat shelter is looking for foster homes that will take pregnant and nursing cats like ‘Pearl,’ who unexpectedly delivered two kittens at the shelter some time Thursday night, April 22. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The shelter’s newest additions came as a surprise to volunteers and president Kimberly Feeny, who said no one knew Pearl was expecting when she came in to Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society (Helping Hands) a week ago. The kittens were found before the yard sale got underway Friday morning. A volunteer who’d come to feed Pearl noticed the cat had a newborn kitten in her mouth, which the volunteer initially mistook for a mouse.

Pearl was happily nursing her two babies when The Gazette arrived shortly after 9 a.m.

Nearby residents were meanwhile buying up items donated to the shelter, which plans to hold yard sales twice a month this summer.

Feeny said Pearl and her kittens will stay at the shelter until she can arrange for a foster home. Boundary residents interested in taking in pregnant rescues and their kittens are asked to call Feeny at 250-801-0519.

