Grand Forks cat shelter holds yard sale in time for kittens’ birth

The Boundary’s only cat shelter is raising funds through a COVID-safe yard sale at its North Ruckle headquarters. The sale at 6392 2nd St. ends at 2 p.m., Friday, April 23.
Proceeds will go toward veterinary bills for rescued cats like “Pearl,” who delivered a small litter of kittens sometime Thursday night.
The shelter’s newest additions came as a surprise to volunteers and president Kimberly Feeny, who said no one knew Pearl was expecting when she came in to Boundary Helping Hands Feline Rescue Society (Helping Hands) a week ago. The kittens were found before the yard sale got underway Friday morning. A volunteer who’d come to feed Pearl noticed the cat had a newborn kitten in her mouth, which the volunteer initially mistook for a mouse.
Pearl was happily nursing her two babies when The Gazette arrived shortly after 9 a.m.
Nearby residents were meanwhile buying up items donated to the shelter, which plans to hold yard sales twice a month this summer.
Feeny said Pearl and her kittens will stay at the shelter until she can arrange for a foster home. Boundary residents interested in taking in pregnant rescues and their kittens are asked to call Feeny at 250-801-0519.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
