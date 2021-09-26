Grand Forks car show draws combines poker and chrome

Scores of motorheads met at the Tastie Treat Sunday, Sept. 26, for Grand Forks’ second annual Classic Car Poker Run.
Cards were dealt to players as they rode to Extra Foods, the Humming Bird Bridge, Grand Forks Fire/Rescue’s Big Y (Carson) fire hall and Grand Central Car Wash. Collecting one card at each stop, contestants rounded out their hands by throwing darts at a dart poker board, with final cards dealt according to whichever card they hit.
This year’s jackpot of around $2,200 was split between the top three contestants, with 50, 30 and 20 per cent shares going to the top three hands, according to organizer Brock Mark.
Mark said he put together this and last year’s runs because he wanted to “get cars out of their garages and let people meet people.”
A classic car enthusiast himself, Mark’s splendorous 1965 GMC pickup is a fine-tuned memorial to his long-departed brother, Steve, killed in a tragic car wreck at 22.
Brock re-vamped the truck, aptly christened “Brothers II,” exactly the way Steve would have done. In a fitting tribute, Brock had their names painted on the driver’s side door and passenger doors, so that the brothers will always ride together.
Brock said he hopes to bring the run back next fall.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.