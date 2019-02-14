Flight Corporal David Houde of Grand Forks runs the 20-metre shuttle run at the Cadet sports weekend held in January. (F/Sgt Michael Silva/ Grand Fork Gazette)

Grand Forks cadet competes at West meets East sports weekend

David Houde of Grand Forks said he loves to compete.

Flight Corporal David Houde of Grand Forks runs the twenty-meter shuttle run, otherwise known as the beep test, during the East Meets West Sports and Fitness Weekend at Selkirk college in Castlegar, B.C. attending the annual sports and fitness weekend.

The sports weekend had 155 cadets from 13 cadet units from the East and West Kootenays. During the weekend, the cadets did a fitness assessment, team sports, orienteering and a dance.

Houde is from 841 Boundary Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Grand Forks, BC. His favourite part about the weekend was the sports and the food.

He has been a cadet for three years, and hopes to receive lifelong results from being in the cadet program.

The Cadet program, which include Sea, Army and Air Cadets, is the largest government funded youth program in Canada with over 50,000 participants across Canada. The cadet program accepts youth between the ages of 12-18 who have a desire to learn more about the air element of the Canadian Forces, wish to develop the attributes of leadership and good citizenship and who wish to promote physical fitness. While the program is military based, there is no obligation for a cadet to join the Canadian Armed Forces.

Previous story
Have an escape plan, meeting place in event of fire

Just Posted

Petition on Second Street project presented to council

Over 1,000 signatures were gathered, but staff say council can’t do much about the project.

Have an escape plan, meeting place in event of fire

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue offers tips to keep your family prepared.

Biologists discover another female calf in depleted South Purcell Mountain Caribou herd

Calf will be moved to Revelstoke maternity pens, then released

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to provincial police watchdog

Castlegar’s first pot shop to open on Friday

The Higher Path is the culmination of years of hard work by owner Jeff Thompson

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. couple wins $5 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot

Port Alberni husband and wife plan to put money aside for children and grandchildren

B.C.’s private power vision shows up as big charge to hydro bills

NDP tracks B.C. Liberal donations while long-term contracts signed

NASA rover finally bites the dust on Mars after 15 years

In the end, Opportunity outlived its twin by eight years

Most Read