Grand Forks cadet competes at West meets East sports weekend

Flight Corporal David Houde of Grand Forks runs the twenty-meter shuttle run, otherwise known as the beep test, during the East Meets West Sports and Fitness Weekend at Selkirk college in Castlegar, B.C. attending the annual sports and fitness weekend.

The sports weekend had 155 cadets from 13 cadet units from the East and West Kootenays. During the weekend, the cadets did a fitness assessment, team sports, orienteering and a dance.

Houde is from 841 Boundary Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Grand Forks, BC. His favourite part about the weekend was the sports and the food.

He has been a cadet for three years, and hopes to receive lifelong results from being in the cadet program.

The Cadet program, which include Sea, Army and Air Cadets, is the largest government funded youth program in Canada with over 50,000 participants across Canada. The cadet program accepts youth between the ages of 12-18 who have a desire to learn more about the air element of the Canadian Forces, wish to develop the attributes of leadership and good citizenship and who wish to promote physical fitness. While the program is military based, there is no obligation for a cadet to join the Canadian Armed Forces.