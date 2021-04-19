Grand Forks businesses raise money for Phoenix snow cat

A Grand Forks t-shirt sale raised over $5,000 for Phoenix Mountain on Saturday, April 17.
All proceeds will go toward the mountain’s purchase of a moderately used snow-caterpillar, or “snow cat,” according to sale co-ordinator Madeline Williams.
Saturday’s fundraiser brought in over $4,000 through the sale of nearly 100 Phoenix-themed t-shirts supplied by co-sponsors Crowsnest Creative and Work n’ Play. Williams said she and other volunteers also raised around $1,000 in cash donations.
Williams, who owns Creative Crowsnest, said she and Work n’ Play owner Amber Osovoloff are looking for additional sponsors before they can launch a second t-shirt sale.
@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.