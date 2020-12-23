Grand Forks businesses donate thousands to food bank

Money will go toward next year’s food purchases

From the left: Grand Forks Credit Union’s Tracy Noseworthy and Angie Hanlon present Boundary Community Food Bank President Mike Wakelin a $3,000 check Friday, Dec. 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Boundary Community Food Bank saw a wellspring of donations pour in from city businesses in the week before Christmas.

Food Bank President Mike Wakelin received a $3,000 check from staff at the Grand Forks Credit Union Friday, Dec. 18. Staff at Castle Renovation Centre and Grand Forks Realty presented him checks for $2,500 and $1,000 the day before.

From the left: Boundary Community Food Bank President Mike Wakelin and Castle Renovation’s Mei Lan and Baun F. Mark, Henrik Jakobsson and Laura Jean Cuthbert hold a check representing Castle’s $2,500 donation Thursday, Dec. 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The businesses’ contributions will go towards food purchases for the food bank’s clients in 2021.

From the left: Grand Forks Realty’s Pete Vanjoff, Leanne Babcock-Arnott, Logan Melville, James Kereiff and Cindy Anthony present Community Food Bank President Mike Wakelin a $1,000 check Thursday, Dec. 17. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Board Director Margaret Dietrich said the money will help a lot of people who rely on the Food Bank at all times of the year.

Grand Forks Credit Union’s Jeff Fero and Tracy Noseworthy (left) and Angie Hanlon (front right) share a moment with Boundary Community Food Bank director Margaret Dietrich at the food bank Friday, Dec. 18. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

“The need doesn’t end after our clients come in on a given Tuesday,” she said.

ChristmasDonationFoodFood BankGrand Forks