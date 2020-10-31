Trail Bus Co.’s Valerie Horkoff added a spooky touch on her Transit bus leading up to Halloween. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Trail Bus Co.’s Valerie Horkoff added a spooky touch on her Transit bus leading up to Halloween. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Grand Forks bus driver spooks up her rig before Halloween

The scares were real enough, you’d think they were undead

Bus driver Valerie Horkoff pulled out all the stops on her Boundary route in the lead up to this year’s Halloween.

Horkoff said she’s been shuttling folks between Grand Forks and neighbouring Greenwood for six years running, going as far as Rock Creek on Tuesdays. She decorates her rig every year, she said.

The bus was strewn with ghosts and spider-webbing when The Gazette came aboard Friday, Oct. 30. An Egyptian mummy was strapped upright behind the steering column, life-sized but deathly.

Horkoff’s passengers were greeted by this life-sized mummy on their way from Grand Forks to Greenwood Friday afternoon, Oct. 30. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Horkoff’s passengers were greeted by this life-sized mummy on their way from Grand Forks to Greenwood Friday afternoon, Oct. 30. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A ghoulish creature looked out from under a brown fedora from a dark rear corner, its blue eyes bulging from its sunken green eye sockets. Each figure was firmly rooted where it stood, but Horkoff had positioned them in such a way as to encourage that willing suspension of doubt that lives even in seasoned riders.

The Gazette was most spooked by the ghoul pictured behind Valerie Horkoff Friday, Oct 30. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The Gazette was most spooked by the ghoul pictured behind Valerie Horkoff Friday, Oct 30. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Passengers could see the creatures weren’t going to leap out at them, but it wouldn’t have been hard to imagine they might, especially after hearing the mummy’s spooky moan.

“It’s about seeing the reactions on the kids’ faces,” Horkoff explained. “It’s neat to get on the bus around Halloween and see decorations.”

A ghost hangs from the buzzer chord aboard Valerie Horkoff’s Transit bus Friday, Oct. 30. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A ghost hangs from the buzzer chord aboard Valerie Horkoff’s Transit bus Friday, Oct. 30. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

“I just like the way they dress-up nowadays. Back when I was a little girl, if you decided to go out on Halloween, you just found your dad’s old shirt and a pair of pants and you went as a hobo.”

A mother of twin 17-year-old boys, Horkoff said she still enjoys giving out candy at her Grand Forks home.

“I give out full chocolate bars,” she said.

The Gazette wishes Horkoff and all of you a safe and happy Halloween this year. Be scary and be well.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC TransitGrand ForksGreenwoodHalloweenpublic transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks haunt enthusiast re-vamps Halloween display for pandemic

Just Posted

Grand Forks’ Ian Mitchell, left, and Everett Baker are the only two candidates in the city’s upcoming byelection, according to CEO Patti Ferguson. Photo submitted
Two-way race shaping up in Grand Forks byelection

The nomination cut-off was Friday afternoon, Oct. 30

Ian Mitchell on Thurs., Oct. 29 filed his nomination for Grand Forks byelection. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Mitchell joins Grand Forks’ byelection race

The candidate highlighted the mutual respect between himself and opponent, Everett Baker

A view of proposed seniors housing on Vernon St. Illustration: City of Nelson/ Vendure Retirement Communities
Nelson seniors housing project to start construction in the spring

Private development on Vernon Street will provide assisted living services as well as housing

City staff will report residents’ feedback to council before the shelter’s permit is decided at a special meeting Tues., Nov. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks’ city council seeking feedback on proposed winter shelter

Boundary Family Services hopes to have the proposed facility running starting Dec. 1

Brandon Kootnekoff stands at the “Zombie Bay” he lit up at his home near Sion Cemetery Wed., Oct. 21. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Grand Forks haunt enthusiast re-vamps Halloween display for pandemic

Brandon Kootnekoff said he wanted neighbours ‘to have something to look forward to this year’

Over the years, Janice Blackie-Goodine’s home in Summerland has featured elaborate Halloween displays and decorations each October. (File photo)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct. 31 is a night of frights. How much do you know about Halloween customs and traditions?

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

A man wears a face mask as he waits outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
7 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health as warning issued for Halloween

There are 272 more COVID-19 cases in B.C.

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Most Read