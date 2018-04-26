Gilpin Grasslands: from customs house to protected ecosystem

Ranulph Robert Gilpin sat atop his horse and looked across the lush spread of grass down to the river. (Photo courtesy of the Boundary Museum Society)

Just east of modern day Grand Forks where the grasslands rise into rocky slants and knobby ravines, on a perfect spring day in 1882, Ranulph Robert Gilpin sat atop his horse and looked across the lush spread of grass down to the river. He had come from Halifax, making his way across Canada to Victoria to raise sheep. Not finding what he wanted on the coast, he traversed the Dewdney Trail which had been hacked out of the brush by men and mules 18 years earlier, to arrive in an unsettled valley just north of the Washington state border.

He had seen the clouds driven by winds from the west rush through the valley and pour down onto the earth and realized he had found his home. He was witness to the verdant and bio-diverse ecosystem, filled with dozens of species of animals from falcons to sparlings, salamanders to painted turtles, and elk to coyotes, that was almost a century later to become Gilpin Grasslands Provincial Park.

This was where he was to establish his cattle ranch and the customs office. Travellers would come up from the United States, crossing near Cascade then move west to the customs house that was on the flat stretch just north of the river. It became known as the Port of Kettle River in 1888. By 1897 the government was officially calling it Grand Forks.

The customs office was housed in a log building. Gilpin’s remuneration was on a commission basis of 10 per cent of the amount of collections. In 1891 he earned $20.62 and by 1897 his commissions were up to $1,405. Gilpin continued in the office until the 1930s when he retired to live in a home he had built in Grand Forks. R.R. Gilpin died in Grand Forks in 1953 at age 91. The ranch and log cabin changed hands a few times until the 1970s when the provincial government took it over.

In 1975 the Rotary Club of Grand Forks moved one of the cabins onto the Boundary Museum grounds. Later the cabin was moved to the parking lot behind the Gallery 2 building.

Since Gilpin became a provincial park in the 1970s there has been disagreement between the ranching community and conservationists about the best use of the area.

The park protects ecosystems that are essential to endangered, threatened or vulnerable species, including tiger salamanders, Western screech owl, gopher snake, Western painted turtle, canyon wren and many other species. Over the past few decades there has been some controversy and concern that the Gilpin Grasslands ecosystem is being destroyed by cattle roaming freely. Some cattlemen dispute the need to fence off riparian areas.

There are members of the community making efforts to preserve the grasslands. Two land conservancy initiatives have purchased 792 acres to help preserve wildlife.

Nowadays, the Gilpin Grasslands are off-limits to motorized users. The park does not permit overnight camping. The public can now bike or walk trails, search for hidden geo-caches, or bring their buckets to help frogs and salamanders make the dangerous spring trek from the grasslands over the highway and down to the river.