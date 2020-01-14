GFSS play, art show set for Jan. 17

Trades and arts students will showcase their work before the play on Friday

Greasers will tangle at Grand Forks Secondary School this weekend, when the school’s senior drama class puts on its final two showings of The Outsiders, a play based off the 1967 S.E. Hinton novel by the same name, which tells the story of a gang of greasers and follows the troubles of Ponyboy Curtis, 14, who is one of the gang’s youngest members.

Students have been working on the play since last fall and will be performing on Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. and on Jan. 18 at 2 p.m.

Before the show on Jan. 17, students from the school in art, woodworking, band, metalwork and foods will be showcasing their talents in the school’s “Dream, Design & Create” event, which is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m.

