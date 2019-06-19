GFSS grads find comfort in solidarity

‘I think there is a bit of comfort in knowing that we all don’t know together’

Grand Forks Secondary grads were sent off with a party on Saturday when hundreds of family and friends filled Jack Goddard Memorial Arena to celebrate with the students.

What can be a solemn affair for some schools was kicked off with a dancing honour guard formed by the students’ teachers, shaking hands and hugging their pupils as the Grade 12s made their way to the stage.

“They have led our school this past year with kindness,” said principal Brian Foy, praising the class’s smarts, generosity, athleticism and humour. “They have modelled brilliantly what it is to be a wolf at GFSS. On behalf of students and staff, we thank you.”

The grads themselves also showed humility as presenters ran out of breath time and time again to read out the awards and future plans of each student as they crossed the stage to receive their diploma — something that teacher Roman Wyllie insisted was not something to be taken for granted.

“Repeat after me,” Wyllie said. “I don’t deserve this.” Laughing followed.

Wyllie went on to talk about how when he received his undergraduate degree, he felt entitled to the world, as if the paper in his hands meant that he was owed something. The reality of the job hunt showed him otherwise. Instead, Wyllie said, the paper represented something that the students had accomplished but not something that they deserved, but something that they earned through hard work.

Looking forward, one of the valedictorians, Adam Cheverie, repeated the same idea: that opportunity won’t blatantly reveal itself.

”It won’t come shouting in your face: ‘This is who you are! This is what you will be!’ But rather, it’s something that creeps up from behind and whispers in your ear when you least expect it.

I challenge you to not only listen to the whispers, but act on them.”

Speaking after Cheverie, valedictorian Haley Lockhart suggested that listening to each other might help in the future too.

“I believe that we all make each other feel confident to speak our minds without fear of being put down,” she said. “The class I viewed as outspoken, confident and passionate about change is what our grad class will be remembered for.

“It’s probably going to be difficult at first and there will be so many new things for us to learn but honestly […] none of us actually know yet. But I think there is a bit of comfort in knowing that we all don’t know together.”

 

Grads are greeted to the arena floor by an honour guard of teachers and administrators who have seen the students grow over their school careers.

Winners of scholarships from the City of Grand Forks pose with the city’s corporate officer, Daniel Drexler.

School District 51 administrator Shawn Lockhart takes a walk down memory lane to recall the roller rink that once occupied the place where GFSS grads received their diplomas on Saturday.

Valedictorians Adam Cheverie, left, and Haley Lockhart, right, share a hug between speeches.

Shawn Lockhart, the current principal at Christina Lake Elementary and Big White Community School, teaches the GFSS grads how to sway with lighters in-hand to Lynard Skynard’s “Free bird.”

Former GFSS student wins Governor General's Award

Former GFSS student wins Governor General’s Award

Daisy Klassen finished high school with a 95.9 per cent grade average

Local athlete nominated for top B.C. award

Charlie Kain has been involved with Special Olympics since he was 11

Tournament looking for volunteers

It takes more than 200 volunteers to run the event

Chamber of commerce adjusts course after 2018 overspend

Businesses have already seen support this year from a downtown revitalization expert

Larson will not run in next B.C. election

The MLA for Boundary-Similkameen said that she wants to spend more time with family

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Police investigating fatal collision near Grave Lake

Grave Lake is located approximately halfway between Sparwood and Elkford

