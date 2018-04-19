Getting ready to host ‘Our Fall Fair’

A fall fair column from Peter Brown.

By Peter Brown, Submitted to the Gazette

This year’s Grand Forks and District Fall Fair theme is “Our Fall Fair” – so consider this an invitation to make it yours.

How are your tomatoes and peppers growing? And your melons? Better get them started soon. Remember, it’s not too early to get your thoughts turned toward what to enter into this year’s fair, scheduled for Sept. 8 and 9. There are lots of categories to consider entering, including baking, crafts, photography, preserving, horticulture, woodworking and more. There is a special quilt challenge happening again, and centered on this year’s theme.

The fall fair organizers are excited that the demolition derby that was so well supported last year will be back and better this year, expanded to include a truck division. Watch for early registration for the derby coming in May. In response to some complaints about the demo derby’s lack of clear event times, these will be well posted so no one will miss the fun.

The fall fair committee is excited to make ‘Our Fall Fair’ a highlight of Grand Forks’ year. For updated information call Danna O’Donnell at 250-443-3276.

