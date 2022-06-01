Geocoin challenge celebrates Grand Forks’ 125th anniversary

Geocaches are located at historical landmarks around the town

The kick-off event on May 28 attracted 40 people. (Photo credit Joel Dupuis)

Discover Grand Forks is hosting a geocoin challenge beginning this month, to celebrate the town’s 125th anniversary.

The GF125 Geocoin challenge began with a kick-off event on Saturday, May 28 at the Visitor Centre.

There are 18 geocaches, at historic locations in the community

About 40 people attended the kick-off event, including some from as far away as Spokane, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan, said event organizer Katie Slastukin.

Participants must find each of the 18 geocaches and their codes, then hand in a completed passport in order to receive a geocoin prize. Over the weekend, about 20 of the 125 available geocoins were given out.

Slastukin and her daughter Camilla Dupuis have created geocaching activities before. In 2018 they held the Discover the Boundary Country Geocoin Challenge, which brought in tourists from around the region.

Slastukin said this activity will generate lots of tourism over the summer, and will help the community.

“It’s promoting tourism. These people came specifically for this event, and for the geocoin challenge.”

The geocoin challenge is sponsored by Discover Grand Forks, Community Futures Boundary, The City of Grand Forks, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, and Logwerk.

READ MORE: Hike Goat Mountain for Trails Day

READ MORE: Slocan Valley man charged with driving 40 km over speed limit, giving police a false name

@audreyygunn

editor@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ActivitiesCommmunity