Gem Theatre benefit concert raises thousands

A benefit concert organized for the Gem Theatre was a smash success, raising over $16,000 for the theatre to help repair damage caused by flooding.

Organizer Jan deHaan reported that just over $16,000 was raised by the sold-out Wednesday night concert, including a significant $10,000 donation made by a local business owner who wishes to remain anonymous, deHaan said.

“The whole thing was amazing,” deHaan said. “The volunteers, the musicians, everyone came together to pull this off and it wouldn’t have happened without them.”

While the theatre reopened late last year, the costs of repair to the historic theatre made headlines across the province. The story prompted deHaan to ask around in the musical community to see if there was interest in doing a benefit show to help offset the costs – and deHaan said the outpouring of support was overwhelming. Many local musicians have played and “cut their teeth,” at the theatre, and were eager to help.

Gem Theatre owners Maureen and Marius Paquet said on Facebook following the event that it was an “awesome, awesome awesome” night.

“Much gratitude and love to Jan deHaan, all the bands and all the volunteers, and all the attendees and everyone who contributed to the Gem – amazing talent, kindness and generosity.”

deHaan estimated that about 50 people, including all of the performers, gave their time to make the show a success.

Performers included Not the Droogs, Sock Monkey, Radio Freak, The R’Amens, the Alley Cats, the Hardy Mountain Daredevils, Mad Dog 20/20 and the Tokanees.

Liquor sales and 50/50 tickets all helped to raise money, in addition to ticket sales. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

(Right) Mayor Brian Taylor addressed the sold-out theatre. (Kathleen Saylors/ Grand Forks Gazette)

The Alley Cats. (Alyce Todd/Submitted)