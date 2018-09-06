Gallery calls for works of Bert Schroeder

Many of Bert Schroeder’s carvings are now in private collections throughout the Boundary. (Courtesy of Gallery 2)

Have a carving by local artist Bert Schroeder? Gallery 2 would like to borrow it for an upcoming exhibit of his works this October.

Schroeder, formerly a Grand Forks RCMP staff sergeant, joined the Perley Elementary school staff as an administrative assistant when he retired. In addition to his myriad other duties, Schroeder always enjoyed working with students; he was known for pulling loose teeth, doctoring injuries, and dressing as ‘Big Bird’ in the Christmas concert.

He began wood carving with his wife Nadia after retiring for a second time. The wood carvings were projects for kids to work on in class, like wooden reindeer at Christmas, bunnies at Easter, blackbirds in the spring and scarecrows in the fall. Kids also worked on wooden cats, horses and crafts like bug boxes.

“Tireless, always cheerful and positive, Bert and Nadia helped kids to feel good about themselves, accomplish things they never thought they could, and have a pleasurable afternoon working with wood and making something beautiful,” wrote Maureen Shields in a biography of Schroeder’s life to Gallery 2.

Gallery 2 is calling for the wood workings, if you have them, to be dropped off at the gallery on Sept. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the works will be on display at Gallery 2 in the art rental gallery for the month of October before being returned to their owners. For information, contact Gallery 2 at 250-442-2211.