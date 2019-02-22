Gallery 2 celebrates Family Day

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

Plenty of artistic fun for all over the long weekend.

Families were invited to get crafty at Gallery 2’s first annual Family day event. Kids rushed around the gallery doing an art scavenger hunt based on the gallery’s current exhibits, and worked on two crafts, including one based on a family picture that gallery staff took and printed for them to incorporate into their art. Outside, an impromptu snowball fight broke out. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)
