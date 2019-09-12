Fraser Valley Blue Knights support Boundary and Community Hospice Association

The Blue Knights said that they saw what Grand Forks went through in May 2018 and wanted to help out

Members of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club from the Fraser Valley drove to Grand Forks last week to present a cheque for $150 to the Boundary Community Hospice Association. Blue Knights Chapter vice-president Bob Reed said that Grand Forks was selected, in addition to the Mission hospice, after the group considered the economic and emotional impact of the 2018 flood. With that in mind, the group decided to spend a few nights in Grand Forks to support business.