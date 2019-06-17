Former GFSS student wins Governor General’s Award

Daisy Klassen finished high school with a 95.9 per cent grade average

Submitted by Katrina Powell

GFSS alumnus Daisy Klassen won the Governor General’s award this year for the highest grade average through Grade 11 and 12 at the high school. Klassen graduated from GFSS last year and has continued on to study science at the University of Victoria, where she is excelling in her program. Grades were tallied this past fall and winter to find the winner of this year’s award.

The Governor General’s award was started in 1873 by Canada’s Governor General Lord Dufferin to encourage academic excellence across the country. The award recognizes the outstanding schooling achievements of students across Canada. The Governor General’s award is given to the student graduating with the highest grade average from high school and also has approved college or university programs.

Klassen worked extremely hard throughout high school to graduate with a 95.9 per cent grade average. Daisy would like to thank all of her teachers throughout her high school years for being a large part of her success and helping her through out her time at GFSS.

GFSS is very proud to have Klassen as an alumnus with such a bright future ahead of her and wishes her the best of luck with her future endeavours.

