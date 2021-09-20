First Nations educators to host web talks on opioid crisis, addiction

Registered Nurse Lindsay Erlandson holds a free Naloxone Kit after demonstrating how to use one. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

First Nations Health Authority offers the “Courageous Conversations” Education Series for the West Kootenay region

First Nations Health Authority Indigenous educators are offering a free virtual community education series starting next week called “Courageous Conversations” for the West Kootenay region. The First Nations Health Authority offers a range of virtual health care services to First Nations people in B.C. who may have limited access to health care services locally.

If you want to learn more about the overdose crisis in British Columbia and about substance use, harm reduction, and reducing stigma, then this two-part educational series is for you. This event is geared to local community members, service providers, and civic leaders who want to learn about reducing stigma, substance use, and harm reduction from an Indigenous lens.

This First Nations Health Authority event is a collaboration with ANKORS, the Grand Forks Community Action Team, and the Circle of Indigenous Nations Society.

This two-part event is on Sept. 22 from 2-3:30 p.m. and Sept. 29 from 2-3:30 p.m. There are door prizes offered for each date! This is a free virtual event with no pre-registration needed. There will be a 100-person limit.

The first date on Wednesday, Sept. 22 is called “Educating on the Toxic Drug Supply to Save Lives”.

The second date on Wednesday, Sept. 29 is called “Teachings from People with Lived Experience about Drug Use”.

Click here for the zoom link for both events (passcode: 808095):

For peers/people with lived and living experience of substance use, reach out to REDUN for support to attend: redun.bc@gmail.com

For support around substance use/harm reduction, call ANKORS at 250-505-5506.

Or contact your doctor, a walk-in clinic, or call Mental Health and Substance Use at: 310-MHSU (6478).

Free counselling and treatment services are available at Grand Forks’ Boundary Mental Health and Substance Use clinic at 7441 2nd St — no referral required. To contact the clinic, call 250-442-0330.

— Submitted by the Grand Forks Community Action Team

