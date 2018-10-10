Pictured participating in the challenege are (back row, left to right) Monique Van Ewyk and Athena, Tess Noren and Ollie, Tanya Walt and Alice, Erin Perkins and Violet, Jess Bryan and Nikita, Kayla Ferguson and Jaxx, Jenna Thom and Thomas, Sofi Estrada and Rain and River, Diana Marcoux and Darrien; (front row, left to right) Angela Brown and Lilith, Dayna Honour-Harris, Sam Popoff and Riley, Alley Pearson and Harlin (mom Dayna) and baby Harper (mom Alley) in the carseat. (Cynthia Garnett/Submitted)

Families participate in breastfeeding challenge

The 16th annual Grand Forks Breastfeeding Challenge was held Saturday, Sept. 29.

The 16th annual Grand Forks Breastfeeding Challenge was held at the Harvest Festival on the Boundary Museum grounds on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The challenge was hosted by the Baby’s Best Chance program from Boundary Family Services.

The event was held as a part of the Children’s and Family area that incorporated a fish pond game, crafts, colouring, toys and a resting area for families and breastfeeding mothers.

More than 100 children attended the area while families ate delicious food and listened to delightful local musicians all day.

