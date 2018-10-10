Families participate in breastfeeding challenge

The 16th annual Grand Forks Breastfeeding Challenge was held at the Harvest Festival on the Boundary Museum grounds on Saturday, Sept. 29.

The challenge was hosted by the Baby’s Best Chance program from Boundary Family Services.

The event was held as a part of the Children’s and Family area that incorporated a fish pond game, crafts, colouring, toys and a resting area for families and breastfeeding mothers.

More than 100 children attended the area while families ate delicious food and listened to delightful local musicians all day.

Related: B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

Related: Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

To report a typo, email:

kathleen.saylors@grandforksgazette.ca.

@GrandForksGaz

kathleen.saylors@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.