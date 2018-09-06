The 2017 Grand Forks and District Fall Fair included a demolition derby, parade, and exhibits of livestock, produce, crafts and baked goods. In 2018, the demolition derby will be expanded and lawnmower races will join the entertainment lineup. (File photos)

Fall fair weekend is here

The annual Grand Forks and District Fall Fair starts Saturday

With the start of school comes the Grand Forks and District Fall Fair, set to take place this weekend at the Grand Forks Curling Club and Dick Bartlett Park.

In addition to the always popular fall fair draws like exhibits and livestock and the crowd-favourite parade, this year’s fair will also showcase an expanded demolition derby and, new this year, lawnmower races.

Saturday’s demolition derby will start with a driver meet and greet in the morning at 10:30 a.m., followed by heats one and two and truck heats before lunch. At 1:30 p.m. the kids’ power wheels derby will take centre stage, before the main car and truck events beginning at 2 p.m. The powder puff event will take place at 4 p.m., followed by the grudge match at awards ceremony at 4:30 and 5 p.m. respectively.

The main stage entertainment will include the likes of Dennis Thome, Nathan Vogel, Lonesome Moon, Farmer the Band, Les Folles Jambettes, the R’Amens and Radio Freak throughout the day. See the ad on page 15 for full listings.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. from Selkirk College running to Dick Bartlett Park in time for the opening ceremony at 10:45 a.m.

Access to the demolition derby is through the fall fair grounds. See grandforksfallfair.com or see Grand Forks and District Fall Fair on Facebook for complete ticket pricing and information.

 

