Extra, Extra! – Grand Forks theatre group assembles for ‘Newsies’ flash mob

The Grand Forks Secondary School (GFSS) drama class and the Boundary Musical and Theatre Society (BMTS) participated in a surprise flash mob at the Grand Forks Farmer’s Market on May 20, offering a sneak peak of their upcoming production of ‘Newsies.’
The cast mingled with market vendors before gathering to perform a musical number.
The performance attracted a crowd, and afterwards performers handed out flyers for the upcoming musical in June.
After the flash mob, Clay Brown performed live music. Super C’s Shar’n Dog Cart sold hots dogs, with all proceeds going towards the farmer’s market scholarship fund for graduating students pursuing a career in agriculture.
The Grand Forks Farmer’s Market is on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
