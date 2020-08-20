The Solomon Mountain fire had put 44 properties on evacuation alert from Aug. 18 to 20. Shawn Campbell took photos from the fire. (Contributed Image)

Evacuation alert rescinded for Solomon Mountain Fire

Properties near the fire north of Beaverdell had been on alert since Aug. 18

The evacuation alert for residents near the Solomon Mountain fire has been rescinded by the Regional District of the Kootenay Boundary.

The 18-hectare fire is currently considered held by BC Wildfire. Personnel are still on the scene to ensure it does not spread.

The fire, four kilometres north of Beaverdell, had put 44 properties on alert along Highway 33, Beacon Road, Boulder Road, and Solomon Road on Aug. 18.

READ MORE: Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

No properties in the RDKB are currently on evacuation alert.

The Carmi Creek fire west of Beaverdell is still considered out control, but does not currently threaten any structure or property.


Brennan.Phillips@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

wildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks to pilot musical street piano project in downtown core

Just Posted

Byelection for empty Grand Forks council seat to be held early next year

The seat opened up after councillor Rod Zielinski resigned on Aug. 13

Evacuation alert rescinded for Solomon Mountain Fire

Properties near the fire north of Beaverdell had been on alert since Aug. 18

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

No new COVID-19 cases in Kootenay Boundary in first half of August

As of Aug. 13, no new cases in the previous two weeks

Solomon Mountain and Carmi Creek wildfires remain out-of-control

The regional district is currently maintaining a 44 property evacuation alert

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Cooler weather could help fight 1,400 hectare fire in Okanagan

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Most Read