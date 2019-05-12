English language students learn over lunch

The program is run by Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy

The Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) English Language Class recently did a hands-on cooking class at Selkirk College. The students picked out a recipe, purchased the groceries on budget and then cooked themselves up some lunch. Here CBAL ESL Instructor and Settlement Worker Shayna Jepsen (fourth from the left) gives some instruction as the students prep the vegetables. (Photos by Erin Perkins)

Submitted

Learning doesn’t get much more fun than when food is involved.

Late last month Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) English Language Students (ESL) used their English language skills to read a recipe, make a grocery list, go shopping on a budget and cook themselves some lunch under the guidance of CBAL ESL Instructor/Settlement Worker Shayna Jepsen.

The Boundary CBAL office, located at the Selkirk College Grand Forks Campus, offers both settlement services and English Language classes to newcomers. Right now there are two classes a week offered at Selkirk College.

Settlement services provides newcomers with the resources and connections they need, not only to survive but thrive in our area. CBAL offers monthly workshops and group outings focused on recreation and community integration. CBAL also offers support with things such as citizenship applications, language classes, and referrals to vital community services.

CBAL can also support local businesses and community members in their interactions with newcomers including cultural sensitivity workshops. For more information contact Jepsen at boundarysettlement@cbal.org or call 250-584-4449.