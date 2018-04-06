Easter 2018 > Christina Lake

It was a happy Easter for kids at Christina Lake on Sunday as they participated in the annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event was organized and sponsored by the Christina Lake Fire Department, and held behind the welcome centre. Aside from the egg hunt, kids were treated to face painting, crafts, egg decorating, and fire truck rides. (Kathleen Saylors/Grand Forks Gazette)

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Many kids turned out in their Easter finery.

The egg hunt was divided by age group so every child had the chance to score some treats.

After the Easter egg hunt, kids showed off their treats to parents, and had fun with other Easter-themed activities.

Easter egg dying was one of several crafts for kids to try.

Kids, all decked out in Easter style, got their faces painted.