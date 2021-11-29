Digital auction to benefit Rock Creek Health Centre

The Rock Creek Medical Society (RCMS) is raising money for the community’s health centre through a Facebook auction.
RMCS Treasurer Meira Champagne said winning bids will go toward ongoing renovations to the centre’s medical examination room and Country Kids Playschool, currently attended by around 10 three and four-year-olds.
“We’re making the exam room bigger and we’re adding insulation for soundproofing,” Champagne said.
All auction items have been donated by area businesses and private individuals, she explained. RCMS is hoping to put more items on the auction block before the bidding closes at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
To donate items, including business services, please email RMCS at rockcreekmedical@gmail.com or phone Champagne at 250-691-1330.
The Rock Creek Health Centre offers medical services from nurse practitioners as well as foot care, therapeutic massages, chiropractic and mental health services, Champagne said. The centre is run by the RMCS’s 10-person volunteer board, headed by President Harald Zinner.
Bids can be posted under auction items on the centre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/rockcreekmedical.
