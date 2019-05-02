Pictured is Walter with his bike Giant after a day’s ride, preparing to settle in for the night on the USSC grounds in Grand Forks on April 23.

Cross-country trek will raise awareness for Parkinsons

Walter and Regula Reich set off from Tofino on April 12

Seventy-year-old Swiss born Walter Reich, along with his wife, Regula, are venturing on a cross-country trek raising awareness and funds for Parkinson’s Disease. They recently passed through the Boundary.

The newly retired motel and restaurant owners from Magnetawan, Ontario, set off on their adventure from Tofino on April 12, with hopes of completing their journey in St. John’s, Newfoundland, by the end of July (weather permitting). Walter was inspired to ride for the cause after participating in a fundraising ride for Parkinson’s four years in a row in Port Perry, Ontario. After selling their home and business last November, the couple are full-time RVers now and thought, “What a better way to see the country and raise awareness at the same time.”

While Walter cycles, Regula drives ahead in their class A motorhome and waits for Walter to catch up. “I don’t want this big rig driving behind me, holding up traffic. I’d rather she drive a short distant ahead and then parked,” Reich said.

The pair have a lofty target of $50,000 that they hope to raise and so far have raised roughly $1,500. If you would like to donate, go to: gofundme.com/walter-and-giant. You can also connect with Walter at: walterandgiant@hotmail.com or www.facebook.com/WalterandGiant/.

