Councillor Baker sworn in at Grand Forks city hall

Baker was joined by his family, with friends and fellow councillors watching via Zoom

Councillor Everett Baker takes his oath of office as friends and fellow councillors look on via Zoom. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Councillor Everett Baker was sworn in at a special ceremony at council chambers Tuesday, Dec. 15.

“I feel very honoured,” Baker told The Gazette.

“I am one of seven to sit here and represent our community. It’s an absolute honour and I will certainly treat it that way moving forward.”

From the left: children Aaron, Hannah, wife Deborah and daughter Christine Ann watch their father, husband Everett Baker’s special swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Dec. 15. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

Watching the ceremony were Baker’s children Aaron, Hannah and Christine Ann, and wife Deborah. Baker’s fellow councillors and friend Linda Larson, formerly the MLA for the Boundary-Similkameen, looked on via the application, Zoom.

Baker won Grand Forks’ council byelection Saturday, Dec. 5.

@ltritsch1

laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilCity HallGrand Forks