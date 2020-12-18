Councillor Baker sworn in at Grand Forks city hall

Councillor Everett Baker was sworn in at a special ceremony at council chambers Tuesday, Dec. 15.
“I feel very honoured,” Baker told The Gazette.
“I am one of seven to sit here and represent our community. It’s an absolute honour and I will certainly treat it that way moving forward.”
Watching the ceremony were Baker’s children Aaron, Hannah and Christine Ann, and wife Deborah. Baker’s fellow councillors and friend Linda Larson, formerly the MLA for the Boundary-Similkameen, looked on via the application, Zoom.
Baker won Grand Forks’ council byelection Saturday, Dec. 5.
