Community invited to Wendy Butterfield’s retirement

Butterfield has been with the gallery since its founding.

Wendy Butterfield, gallery administrator and gift shop manager at Gallery 2 is retiring on March 15. Gallery 2 is hosting a public reception to honour Wendy’s commitment and dedication to the arts in Grand Forks. Please join us on Saturday, March 16 between 2:30 and 4 p.m. – speeches, opening remarks and cake at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring their stories.

Wendy has been involved with the Gallery since its inception in 1984, as a volunteer, staff member and tireless advocate for arts and culture in Grand Forks. Her role has evolved to fill a multitude of needs; from paying bills and accounting for cash to catering exhibition openings and fundraisers to working with volunteers and accepting submissions for the Boundary Showcase – Wendy has done it all! Throughout, Wendy’s passion has been the Gallery 2 gift shop, which through her dedication has developed from a corner in the basement of the library into the storefront that it is today. She will be greatly missed.

Previous story
Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Just Posted

Tax help available at Boundary volunteer-run clinic

The annual program started up on Wednesday.

Community invited to Wendy Butterfield’s retirement

Butterfield has been with the gallery since its founding.

Kootenay pot producers stuck in the black market

Cost of buying into the legal business just too high, says one producer

Icy roads may have led to fatal Bombi crash, say police

Two killed in crash Monday afternoon

Province provides funding to increase care for seniors

Close to $5.3 million allocated for Interior Health for this year

Severe weather kills more than 20 in U.S.

At least 36 tornados have touched down in the Southeast U.S.

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Edler plays hero with OT winner as Canucks beat Leafs 3-2

Vancouver has 10 wins in last 11 home games versus Toronto

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

Beverley McLachlin retained to examine allegations of officer spending

Most Read