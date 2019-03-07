Community invited to Wendy Butterfield’s retirement

Wendy Butterfield, gallery administrator and gift shop manager at Gallery 2 is retiring on March 15. Gallery 2 is hosting a public reception to honour Wendy’s commitment and dedication to the arts in Grand Forks. Please join us on Saturday, March 16 between 2:30 and 4 p.m. – speeches, opening remarks and cake at 3 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring their stories.

Wendy has been involved with the Gallery since its inception in 1984, as a volunteer, staff member and tireless advocate for arts and culture in Grand Forks. Her role has evolved to fill a multitude of needs; from paying bills and accounting for cash to catering exhibition openings and fundraisers to working with volunteers and accepting submissions for the Boundary Showcase – Wendy has done it all! Throughout, Wendy’s passion has been the Gallery 2 gift shop, which through her dedication has developed from a corner in the basement of the library into the storefront that it is today. She will be greatly missed.